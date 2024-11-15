Apple Highlights Apple Pay in New 'Plates' Ad
Apple today shared a new Apple Pay ad ahead of the holidays, promoting the service's ease of use for online shopping. With Apple Pay, a stored card can be used for a purchase with just Face ID or Touch ID authentication, allowing for quick purchases.
In the spot, a woman with a plate collection has an empty spot, and she uses Apple Pay to purchase a plate in just a tap with Apple Pay.
The ad ends with the tagline "Pay the Apple Way," which is also the messaging that's on the Apple Pay website.
