Apple Adds iPhone XS Max and More to Vintage/Obsolete Product Lists

Apple today added a few older iPhone and Apple Watch models to the vintage and obsolete products list on its website.



Apple has now classified the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone XS Max as "vintage" worldwide. Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers sometimes offer repairs for vintage devices, but only if parts remain available.

Note that if you have an iPhone 6s Plus with 32GB of storage, that particular configuration was already classified as "obsolete" prior to today.

Apple has yet to add the smaller iPhone XS and iPhone 6s models to the "vintage" list.

In addition, aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch Series 2 models are now classified as "obsolete" worldwide, but the high-end Series 2 model with a ceramic case has yet to be added to the list. Apple considers a device to be "obsolete" once seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Once a device is obsolete, it is no longer eligible for repair at Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, with the only exception being MacBook battery replacements for up to a 10-year period.