The Weeknd's 'Open Hearts' Immersive Music Experience Launches on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users can now watch "The Weeknd: Open Hearts," a new immersive music experience that features Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. Filmed in ultra-high resolution 180-degree Apple Immersive Video with Spatial Audio, the music experience is designed to put viewers in the center of the action, according to Apple.

Apple Immersive Video brings The Weeknd's creative vision to life in an entirely new way with Open Hearts, a groundbreaking music experience available only on Apple Vision Pro. With Vision Pro, fans experience storytelling in ways that were not possible before: with immersive visuals and Spatial Audio that make them feel like they're right in the middle of the action. This is an exciting leap forward in how music and technology come together to deliver memorable experiences for fans, and we're proud to collaborate with The Weeknd to make it happen.

Open Hearts invites viewers to journey alongside The Weeknd as he walks through a surreal cityscape inspired by downtown Los Angeles. Apple vice president of Marketing Communications Tor Myhren said that Open Hearts is a leap forward in the intersection between music and technology.

With Open Hearts, The Weeknd is promoting his upcoming album "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

Open Hearts is available for free through the Apple TV app on Vision Pro. The music experience will be followed by Concert for One, another immersive music experience, on November 22. Concert for One will feature intimate performances with the world's biggest artists, kicking off with singer-songwriter RAYE.