watchOS 11.2 Beta 2 Failing to Install on Some Apple Watch Models: 'Software Update Failed'

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of watchOS 11.2 to developers for testing, but some users are unable to install the beta at this time, according to posts from affected users across the MacRumors Forums and social media.

watchos 11 smart stack
The issue appears to be limited to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, at least based on the reports we have seen so far. Affected users are receiving a "Software Update Failed" message after attempting to install the latest beta. Users with other Apple Watch models have been able to install the beta without any problems.

Apple might have to re-release the second watchOS 11.2 beta to fix this issue. We will update this story as more details become available.

Other developer betas released today include the third betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, and the second betas of tvOS 18.2 and HomePod Software 18.2. All of the updates should be released in December.

Top Rated Comments

Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
20 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

seen in the other thread ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-releases-third-betas-of-ios-18-2-and-more-with-genmoji-image-playground-and-chatgpt-integration.2442636/post-33559601')
Didn’t work for me restarted watch and phone
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
31 minutes ago at 12:14 pm

Not worry everyone, for Apple Support is here to the rescue. Here is the standard response:

1. This is not an issue because if it was, Apple Support would know about it before a customer does, because they talk to millions of customers an hour.
2. For issues like this, you'll need to re-install WatchOS and set-up the watch as new. If the issue persists, you'll need to install a profile and collect logs, with Mail logging enabled, just to be safe. After you collect the logs, you'll upload them to Apple to attach to the RTA.
3. Engineering will reply in 48 hr, confirming this is a known issue, there is no current fix, keep your device up to date, and no further troubleshooting will be provided.
Wrong, once you are on a beta they will excuse themselves and not help at all unless you are running the latest public release
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RJRZ1SL Avatar
RJRZ1SL
15 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

Didn’t work for me restarted watch and phone
I will wait for a new beta to be posted. There is clearly an issue with this beta.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
15 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
AWU2 cannot install this update. Failed aswell,
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applefanboysince93 Avatar
applefanboysince93
12 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Same AWU2 fails either by itself or with iPhone same after restarts… been a while since there’s been a failure like this on the newest hardware!?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applefanboysince93 Avatar
applefanboysince93
6 minutes ago at 12:40 pm

It's beta things happen.
Apple should do betta (drum roll)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments