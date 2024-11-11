watchOS 11.2 Beta 2 Failing to Install on Some Apple Watch Models: 'Software Update Failed'

Apple today seeded the second beta of watchOS 11.2 to developers for testing, but some users are unable to install the beta at this time, according to posts from affected users across the MacRumors Forums and social media.



The issue appears to be limited to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, at least based on the reports we have seen so far. Affected users are receiving a "Software Update Failed" message after attempting to install the latest beta. Users with other Apple Watch models have been able to install the beta without any problems.

Apple might have to re-release the second watchOS 11.2 beta to fix this issue. We will update this story as more details become available.

Other developer betas released today include the third betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, and the second betas of tvOS 18.2 and HomePod Software 18.2. All of the updates should be released in December.