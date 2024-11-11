Apple Releases Firmware Updates for Select AirPods and AirPods Pro Models

Apple today released firmware updates for the AirPods Pro 2 with both Lightning and USB-C charging cases (version number 7B21) and both AirPods 4 models (version number 7B20). All of these AirPods models were previously on firmware version 7B19.



It is not immediately clear what is new in this firmware version, but we will update this story if we find out.

There is no way to force a firmware update on AirPods. Firmware updates are generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or a Mac.