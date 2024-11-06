iOS 18.2 Could Show How Long Your iPhone Will Take to Charge
Apple appears to be working on a new battery charging feature for iPhone that will show users how much time it will take for their device to reach a full charge.
Code unearthed in the latest iOS 18.2 beta by 9to5Mac references a new "BatteryIntelligence" framework that apparently allows the system to calculate estimated charging completion times. While the feature has yet to be enabled, if Apple does implement it in the public release, iOS 18.2 may be able to notify users about how long it will take their iPhone to reach a specific charge level.
This would build upon iOS 18's existing battery health capabilities, which include new options to limit maximum charging to 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to help preserve long-term battery health. iOS 18 also now alerts users when their iPhone is being charged with a slower-than-optimal charger.
While the underlying framework exists in iOS 18.2 beta 2, it's unclear whether the associated feature will be included in the final release or reserved for a future update. Apple is still releasing a course of iOS 18.2 betas to developers for testing in preparation for a planned release in early December.
