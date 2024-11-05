Anker's Early Black Friday Sale Includes Exclusive 20% Off for MacRumors Readers, Mystery Boxes, and More

by

MacRumors readers can get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best chargers, power banks, cables, hubs, and docks this month, just in time for holiday shopping. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount.

anker black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's new line of MagSafe-compatible products. Our code does not stack with any existing offers, including any early access Black Friday deals. We've collected some of the best accessories to use our code on in the list below. In some cases Anker's own on-page coupons are better, so we have marked them as such.

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

Anker is also currently hosting a new Black Friday event where you can buy two accessories to get 20 percent off, or buy three for 25 percent off, so if you plan on buying in bulk this may be a better offer. There are also mystery boxes where you can spend up to $79.99 in order to win a piece of gear worth as much as $799.00.

Don't forget that our exclusive code works with even more devices sitewide. All prices listed below will appear after you enter the code akmacrumors20ch at the checkout screen on Anker's website.

Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

Accessories

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

