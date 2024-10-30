Proton VPN Launches Native Apple TV App, Adds Vision Pro Support

Proton today released its native Apple TV app, allowing users to access VPN services directly on their Apple TV following tvOS 17's introduction of built-in VPN support last year. The company has also announced compatibility with Apple Vision Pro.



The new tvOS app enables users to connect to ProtonVPN's network of over 8,500 servers across 112 countries, providing access to geo-restricted content while maintaining privacy from internet service providers. The interface has been specifically designed for television screens, according to the company, and features larger icons and remote control optimization for comfortable viewing on a television.

David Peterson, general manager of ProtonVPN, noted that the Apple TV app was "one of the most expected and requested features" from their community. The service promises 4K streaming capabilities without buffering or throttling.

The app is available to subscribers with paid plans, including Proton VPN Plus, Proton Unlimited, and Proton Visionary. Users can download the app directly from the App Store on their Apple TV.