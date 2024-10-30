Apple's USB-C AirPods Max Hit New Low Price on Amazon Alongside Steep Discounts on Apple Pencil Pro and More

Amazon this week has a few solid deals on popular Apple accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro, M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, and MagSafe Charger. There's also a new best-ever price on the Orange AirPods Max with USB-C at $62 off, available only on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max with USB-C have hit a new all-time low price on Amazon this week, available for $487.00, down from $549.00. The only color available at this price is Orange, and it beats the Prime Day price by about $11.

Apple Pencil

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this accessory for $92.99, down from $129.00. This is just $3 higher compared to the record low Prime Day price we saw earlier in the month. Amazon also has the USB-C Apple Pencil available for $69.00, down from $79.00.

Magic Keyboards

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous low price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $279.99 in both colors, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of early November for this model.

MagSafe Charger

This week, you can get both of the new MagSafe Chargers for all-time low prices on Amazon. The 1-meter model is available for $28.00 and the 2-meter model is available for $36.00, down from $49.00.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.



Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!