Higher-End iMac's Ports Are All Thunderbolt 4

Apple today released new iMac models, and while there are few external changes with the exception of some color tweaks, Apple made several internal updates to the machine. The inclusion of the next-generation M4 chip is the biggest update, but the ports have also seen improvement.



For the M4 ‌iMac‌ models with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, all four of the USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s. The prior-generation M3 ‌iMac‌ with four ports had two Thunderbolt 3 ports and two USB-3 ports.

The 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU models only have two ports, but both of those are Thunderbolt 4. All of the USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports also support USB 4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Pricing on the ‌iMac‌ starts at $1,299 for the 8-core CPU/GPU version, while the 10-core CPU/GPU models with four ports are priced starting at $1,499. Apple is accepting pre-orders for the new M4 ‌iMac‌ models as of today.