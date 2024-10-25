YouTuber Creates the Apple Event We Aren't Getting This Month
Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak on Thursday teased an "exciting week of announcements" planned next week, and that likely rules out a prerecorded Apple Event video this month, despite Apple streaming a short, spooky "Scary Fast" event last October.
Nevertheless, YouTube channel Front Page Tech has stepped in with its own rendition of the Apple Event we aren't getting this month. In the video, Jon Prosser does his best impression of Apple CEO Tim Cook and announces all of the rumored new Macs with M4 chips. The video is somewhat of a parody, so don't take it too seriously, but it's also an impressive production feat that Prosser's team spent nearly a month working on.
After you are done watching, check out our own recap of everything that Apple is expected to announce next week
to learn more.
Image Credit: Vanity Fair
