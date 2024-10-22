Dropped iPhone Causes Woman to Be Trapped Upside Down in Rock Crevice for Hours

Australian woman Matilda Campbell ended up trapped in a tight rock crevice upside down after she fell trying to retrieve an iPhone that she dropped, according to a report from ABC Newcastle.



The 23-year-old was taking images in the New South Wales Hunter Valley when she lost hold of her phone. She tried to get it, but slipped and fell three meters and became stuck between two large boulders, hanging upside down by her feet. While the news report does not make specific mention of an ‌iPhone‌, Campbell's social media accounts indicate she was an ‌iPhone‌ user.

It took an hour for rescuers to get to Campbell, and several more hours to free her. NSW Ambulance rescue paramedic Peter Watts told ABC Newcastle that Campbell was calm and collected, despite the situation. He said it was a difficult, "out-of-the-box rescue" that was unlike anything he'd previously experienced. NSW Ambulance shared images of the rescue on Facebook.

Rescue crews had to remove seven boulders weighing between 80 and 500 kilograms to free Campbell, plus a wooden frame had to be constructed in case any boulders cracked and fell. Campbell was trapped for approximately seven hours, and she ended up with scrapes, bruises, and a cracked vertebra. She was not able to retrieve her ‌iPhone‌.