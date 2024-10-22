You Can Now Try AT&T's Network for Free

AT&T today announced a new promotion that allows potential new customers to try out the AT&T network for 30 days for free.



Customers with an iPhone that has an eSIM can download the myAT&T app or visit the AT&T free trial website to sign up for temporary access to the AT&T network. No credit card is required for the AT&T trial, which includes 5G access.

Compatible iPhones with eSIM capabilities include the ‌iPhone‌ XR, ‌iPhone‌ XS, iPhone SE 2020 and all later models, but note that devices must be unlocked. Testing AT&T's network through the Try AT&T feature does not require transferring a phone number or canceling current service. It instead operates as a second line on a compatible ‌iPhone‌, with options to switch between the AT&T test and another carrier plan.

AT&T is providing unlimited talk and text, 100GB of data, 25GB of personal hotspot data, AT&T 5G access, and unlimited texting from the United States to more than 230 countries. After the 30-day trial ends, service will be canceled automatically, but customers will have the option to sign up for AT&T service.

Both Verizon and T-Mobile have previously rolled out programs that allow customers to test their networks for free, but AT&T is offering 25GB of hotspot data, which neither Verizon or T-Mobile support.