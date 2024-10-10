Apple Launches 'Submerged' Short Film for Vision Pro, Outlines Upcoming Content

by

Apple today introduced Submerged, the first scripted short film designed for Apple Immersive Video on the Vision Pro headset. The 17-minute movie is set in World War II, and it follows a group of sailors that are struggling to survive a deadly torpedo attack.


Submerged was directed by Austrian filmmaker Edward Berger, who also directed 2022 movie All Quiet on the Western Front. Apple shared a behind the scenes video on the making of Submerged, showing off the full-scale 23-ton submarine set that was used for filming.


Submerged, like other Apple Immersive Video content, features high-resolution 3D video that's meant to be viewed on the Vision Pro, and it is meant to make the wearer feel like they are part of the action. Spatial Audio is included for a more immersive experience.

"Apple Immersive Video allows Apple Vision Pro users around the world to experience the next generation of sports, documentaries, and music performances. With Submerged, an immersive film from visionary director Edward Berger, we're excited to premiere the next generation of narrative filmmaking," said Tor Myhren, Apple's vice president of Marketing Communications. "Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story -- inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn't possible before, and we can't wait to see how it inspires filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling."

In addition to introducing Submerged, Apple also highlighted additional Apple Immersive Video content coming in the next few months.

Next Friday, Apple plans to release an immersive short film featuring the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and in November, Apple will team up with The Weeknd for an immersive music experience celebrating his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

In December, Apple will release the next episode of its Adventure series. "Ice Dive" will follow freediver Ant Williams as he attempts his best record for the longest distance dive under ice with a single breath. Adventure will continue in early 2025 in Majorca, Spain, with sport climber Kai Lightner.

A new series called Concert for One will also come before the end of 2024, and it will feature intimate performances from some of the world's biggest artists. The first episode will feature British singer-songwriter RAYE.

The next episode of the Elevated series will come in early 2025, and it will feature a crisp autumn in New England, with an aerial journey along winding coastlines and rivers.

Apple Vision Pro is available in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. All Apple Immersive Video is available at no additional cost and it can be viewed in the Apple TV app in most countries. In China, the video content can be watched in the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.

