Apple's Latest iPhone 16 Ad Highlights Pro Camera Feature

Ahead of the holiday season, Apple is sharing iPhone 16 ads highlighting the new functionality in an effort to entice customers to upgrade to the latest models. Today's ad focuses on the 4K 120 frames per second Dolby Vision video recording feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

The minute-long ad shows several slow motion shots, including a wind storm, an astronaut floating in space, an arrow flying through the air, a car crash, and more. The spot ends with the tagline "Hollywood in your pocket."

An option to capture cinematic slow motion video at 4K 120fps is one of the major new features that sets the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models apart from the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models. When recording video using the new 120fps mode, there is an option in the Photos app to change the frame rate later, so you can select from 60, 48, 30, or 24 fps in post processing.