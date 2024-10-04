NBA 2K25 Now Available on Apple Arcade
NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition is now available through Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and the latest version of the game offers many new features.
Here's what's new in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, according to its App Store description:
• Outdoor streetball courts and indoor courts, complete quests to earn rewards for your MyPLAYER like, shoes, outfits, tattoos, and more!
• Ability to recruit NBA Legends to join your streetball squad and challenge players from across the globe in PvP Ranked Matches via Connection Games! Climb the Game Center Leaderboard and show the world who's boss!
• An all-new badge system to mold your MyPLAYER into an NBA legend. Explore The Neighborhood and complete quests to earn badge points to enhance offensive and defensive stats!
• Revamped Greatest Mode: relive career-defining moments and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars throughout the 2024-2025 NBA Season!
• Make sure to log in throughout the year for limited-time quests and unique rewards!
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.
