Aqara Debuts U300 Lever Smart Lock

Aqara today announced the launch of the Aqara Smart Lock U300, which is a smart lock that's designed for doors that have a lever or knob but no deadbolt.



Many homes have non-deadbolt doors for side entries, garage doors, home offices, basements, and storage rooms, and these kind of door setups do not work with traditional smart locks that require a deadbolt. The U300 lever lock is one of the first smart locks created for these types of doors.

The U300 replaces a traditional lever or knob, offering smart functionality and the ability to keep an eye on who is coming or going.

The U300 is built with the latest Thread protocol and it is Matter-enabled, so it can be added to an Apple HomeKit setup. It can be used alongside other smart home products in the Home app, or it can be used with additional features in the Aqara app.

Like Aqara's U100 and U200 smart locks, the U300 is compatible with Apple Home Keys, so a digital key can be stored in the Wallet app on iPhone or Apple Watch for unlocking the door over NFC with a tap.



Along with Apple Home Keys and the Home app, the U300 can be unlocked using a fingerprint reader or a PIN with the included number pad. Aqara also offers NFC cards that can be used to unlock the door, and mechanical keys are provided in case of emergency like a power outage.

Digital keys can be provided for guests, and the U300 has a built-in feature that automatically locks the door behind you after a short period of time. Available in black or silver, the Aqara U300 has an IPX4 water resistance rating and is suitable for use indoors and outdoors.

The battery in the U300 lasts for up to 10 months before it needs to be swapped out, and it takes 4AA batteries. There's also a USB-C Emergency Port. While no hub is required to use the U300, the Aqara M3 Hub is recommended because it enables automations and remote access.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 can be purchased from Amazon and other Aqara retailers.