Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.0.1, the first update for the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system. The 15.0.1 update comes a week after Apple first released ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.



Mac users can download the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ update by using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.0.1 fixes a bug that could cause the Messages app to crash when a message with a shared Apple Watch face was sent, and it improves third-party software compatibility. Apple's release notes for the update are below.



macOS 15.0.1 release (24A348) This update provides important bug fixes for your Mac including:

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

- Improves compatibility with third-party security software

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

Details on the features that are included in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our roundup.