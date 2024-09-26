Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 firmware has a build number of 7A305, up from the 7A302 firmware released earlier in September.



There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but Apple is planning to add hearing aid and hearing test features to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 in the not too distant future.

The firmware update could potentially lay the groundwork for those capabilities ahead of when the full feature set comes out in an iOS 18 update. Apple has already received FDA approval for the hearing aid functionality for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2.

Apple doesn't have a way to manually upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.