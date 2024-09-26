Apple Blog iMore Shutting Down: 'One More Thing… Goodbye'

Apple-focused publication iMore on Wednesday sadly announced that it will no longer be publishing new content on its website. Existing content published by the website will remain available indefinitely, it said.



"iMore leaves the stage at a pivotal crossroads for online publishing, where the battle for readers' time and attention is more demanding than ever before, and the aforementioned AI advances and search discovery methods further complicate the playing field," wrote iMore's final editor-in-chief Gerald Lynch, in a farewell blog post.

iMore is the second well-known technology website owned by Future PLC to be shuttered in as many months, following AnandTech in August. In a financial disclosure today, the company announced that it is closing a "number of non-core or low to no growth assets," including a "small number of print and digital brands."

Future PLC also owns Android Central, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Windows Central, and more.



iMore's History

The website that eventually became iMore has operated under various names for nearly 18 years. The site originally launched as PhoneDifferent.com in 2007, merged with and took the name of TheiPhoneBlog.com in 2008, and abbreviated its domain name to TiPb.com in 2010. In 2012, the website rebranded as iMore.

iMore has been home to a number of well-known technology journalists over the years, including Dieter Bohn, Rene Ritchie, Serenity Caldwell, and many others. Bohn went on to become a founding member of The Verge in 2011, and he now works at Google. Ritchie left iMore in 2020 after 12 years at the website, and he now works for YouTube. Caldwell worked for iMore between 2014 and 2018, and she now works at Apple.

Ritchie was an especially prominent voice at iMore, having published numerous op-eds about Apple products over his years at the website.

iMore had a dedicated team of writers in more recent years, including Lynch, Stephen Warwick, Joe Wituschek, Oliver Haslam, Tammy Rogers, John-Anthony Disotto, Daryl Baxter, James Bentley, Karen Freeman, and others.

From one Apple blog to another, we wish the iMore team past and present all the best.