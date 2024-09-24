Amazon Takes Up to $250 Off 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Get 512GB Model for $1,449
Amazon today has the 512GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for the all-time low price of $1,449.00, down from $1,699.00. This computer is available in Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight at this price point, with an estimated delivery between September 27 and 29.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon also has a deal on the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, available for $1,099.00 in Space Gray, down from $1,299.00. This one is a second-best price on the notebook, and you'll find the same delivery estimate for most residences in the United States.
Apple updated these MacBook Air models back in March with faster M3 chips. The MacBook Air is an ideal computer for most people who need to accomplish day-to-day tasks and don't need a more pro-level computer for video or photo editing.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
