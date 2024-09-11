Skipping the iPhone 16 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro
Will you be skipping the iPhone 16 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 17 Pro rumors for you.
Below, we recap key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far:
- 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu. For comparison, all four iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
- 48MP rear Telephoto camera for iPhone 17 Pro Max and maybe iPhone 17 Pro: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera is rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, compared to the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models. This change has not been ruled out for the iPhone 17 Pro too, but it might not come to the smaller Pro model until the iPhone 18 Pro.
- 12GB of RAM for iPhone 17 Pro Max: An increased 12GB of RAM is rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and this would benefit Apple Intelligence and multitasking performance. There is 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
- A smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 17 Pro Max: Another change rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," as a result of hardware changes to the Face ID system.
iPhone 17 Pro models should launch in September 2025, so there is still plenty of time to go, and additional details will surface over the coming months.
'iPhone 17 Air'
There have been rumors from several credible sources about Apple planning to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model, which could be called an iPhone 17 Air. There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for this device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch display. Apple supply chain Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to be equipped with a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...