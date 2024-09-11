Skipping the iPhone 16 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Will you be skipping the iPhone 16 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 17 Pro rumors for you.

iphone 16 pro models 1
Below, we recap key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far:

  • 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu. For comparison, all four iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
  • 48MP rear Telephoto camera for iPhone 17 Pro Max and maybe iPhone 17 Pro: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera is rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, compared to the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models. This change has not been ruled out for the iPhone 17 Pro too, but it might not come to the smaller Pro model until the iPhone 18 Pro.
  • 12GB of RAM for iPhone 17 Pro Max: An increased 12GB of RAM is rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and this would benefit Apple Intelligence and multitasking performance. There is 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
  • A smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 17 Pro Max: Another change rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," as a result of hardware changes to the Face ID system.

iPhone 17 Pro models should launch in September 2025, so there is still plenty of time to go, and additional details will surface over the coming months.

'iPhone 17 Air'

There have been rumors from several credible sources about Apple planning to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model, which could be called an iPhone 17 Air. There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for this device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch display. Apple supply chain Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to be equipped with a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.

