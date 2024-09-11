Amazon Introduces Big Savings on Portable Power Stations From Anker and Jackery
Today we're tracking a big selection of discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations on Amazon, with as much as $1,399 in savings on these devices. These accessories are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of devices, from laptops to RVs.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the Anker deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership in order to see some of these discounted prices, while others require an on-page coupon to be clipped before you see the final deal price. In regards to the Jackery discounts, all of these also require an on-page coupon in order to see the deal prices.
Jackery
- Solar Generator with Mini Solar Panel - $249.00 with on-page coupon, down from $349.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus with Solar Panel - $419.00 with on-page coupon, down from $499.00
- Explorer 1000 (2024 Model) Portable Power Station - $549.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $999.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 3000 Portable Power Station - $2,149.00 with on-page coupon, down from $2,799.00
- Explorer Kit 4000 Plus (2X Portable Power Stations) - $2,999.00 with on-page coupon, down from $3,799.00
Anker
- SOLIX C800 Power Station with Camping Lights - $499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $649.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station - $549.00 with on-page coupon, down from $999.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station with Solar Panel - $899.00 for Prime members, down from $1,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station - $1,299.00 for Prime members, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $1,799.00 for Prime members, down from $2,899.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 200W Solar Panel - $1,599.00 for Prime members, down from $2,549.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station - $2,999.00 with on-page coupon, down from $3,999.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $3,499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $4,899.00
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
