How Sleep Apnea Detection Works for Apple Watch Series 10, Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple is adding sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch Series 9. Given that sleep apnea is a breathing disturbance, it's easy to assume that it requires the blood oxygen sensor, but Apple actually uses an entirely different method to detect it.

Breathing Disturbances, the name for the new Apple Watch metric, uses the built-in accelerometer to detect small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions to normal respiratory patterns during sleep.

The Apple Watch collects 30 days of data and then analyzes it, alerting users if there are consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. Users will see Elevated or Not Elevated readings under the Breathing Disturbances section of the Health app, and the data can be used to share with a doctor to get information on the next steps for sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment.

While aggregating data for sleep apnea detection requires 30 days of information, users can see an overall look at their nightly Breathing Disturbances in the Health app to assess the restfulness of sleep. Breathing patterns can be interrupted by alcohol, medications, and sleep position.

With sleep apnea, breathing momentarily stops during sleep, which stops the body from getting adequate oxygen and often has the effect of waking a person up. It can be a difficult condition to diagnose because it occurs during sleep, and Apple says that more than 1 billion people are estimated to be impacted worldwide.

Apple says that its sleep apnea notification algorithm was created using advanced machine learning and an extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests, and then it was validated in a clinical study. Every participant identified by the algorithm had at least mild sleep apnea.

Apple expects sleep apnea detection to get marketing authorization from the FDA and other global health authorities in the near future, and it will be available this month in more than 150 countries.

johnmed Avatar
johnmed
1 hour ago at 04:57 pm

Can someone smarter than me explain why this isn’t available on AWU1?
$$$
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Polinsky Avatar
Polinsky
52 minutes ago at 05:08 pm

At least my Ultra has the O2 sensor which I would think would play a roll as well.
But Apple has specifically stated that they are using a different method, not involving O2 measurements. Why do you insist otherwise? There is so much Apple hate here that makes people literally make up nonsense.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
1 hour ago at 04:53 pm
Can someone smarter than me explain why this isn’t available on AWU1?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
1 hour ago at 04:58 pm

Can someone smarter than me explain why this isn’t available on AWU1?
There is no hardware reason.

It is purely Apple being Apple.

The accelerometer is exactly the same.

I am surprised Apple is gatekeeping what they would consider an important health feature.

Maybe they will see how many new, not new, AWU2's they can sell and then add it to AWU OGs in the future but I wouldn't count on that.

At least my Ultra has the O2 sensor which I would think would play a roll as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
38 minutes ago at 05:23 pm

But Apple has specifically stated that they are using a different method, not involving O2 measurements. Why do you insist otherwise? There is so much Apple hate here that makes people literally make up nonsense.
LMAO

Please take a deep breath and calm down.

First, I did not INSIST anything. How you got an insistence from my statement that merely says "I would think". Sounds like you are doing a lot of metal gymnastics. I hope you win the gold.

Keep cherry picking specific moments in time to create a narrative that doesn't tell the true picture of Apple's work on SA.

O2 was 100% part of the detection plan before the lawsuit around the sensor. They were even working an algorithms to side step the judges ruling. It didn't work out for Apple though. Is there method used now inferior? Not my expertise but I can say it was not their first choice of methods.

If I hated Apple I wouldn't own their stock or have 10 plus Apple products.

As a user and shareholder I have every right to criticize them. My financial investments have bought me that right.

AND.....sometimes my investor criticisms conflict with my customer criticisms. I am allowed both.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
38 minutes ago at 05:23 pm

Not sure anyone feels the same I just don’t feel comfortable wearing a watch to sleep.
I am comfortable wearing my Ultra 2 while sleeping… as with almost everything, some people like it and others don’t…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
