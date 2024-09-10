Apple Watch Series 10 Reduces Wind Noise During Phone Calls

The new Apple Watch Series 10 launching next week includes a voice isolation feature that will make you sound better during phone calls.



Apple says the Series 10's Neural Engine is able to suppress background noise during phone calls or FaceTime audio calls, so that your voice sounds more clear and crisp on the receiving end of the call. Apple says the feature even works in especially noisy environments, such as outdoors on a windy day or inside a crowded restaurant.

This feature is not available on the Apple Watch Series 9 or older, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 does already feature wind noise reduction.

As for iPhones, there is already a voice isolation setting available for phone calls, but all four iPhone 16 models have gained wind noise reduction on top. Apple says machine learning algorithms reduce wind noise for better audio quality, but we'll have to wait for tests to see how much of an improvement there is over previous iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 10 pre-orders began yesterday, and the device will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 20.