Zens Launches Qi2 Multi-Device Quattro Charger Pro 4
Accessory maker Zens this week introduced the Quattro Charger Pro 4, a multi-device charging station with a unique design. There are two rectangular charging platforms, each with a pair of magnetic charging surfaces for charging four total devices at one time.
The Quattro is a Qi2 charger, so each of the magnetic charging pucks can charge an iPhone at up to 15W. With Qi2 support and the multi-level design, the Quattro is able to charge four iPhones at once at 15W.
Because the charger is flat, it works with both MagSafe-compatible iPhones and older Qi devices that do not have included magnets. The charging surface can also be used for AirPods and other smartphones, but it does not work with the Apple Watch. Given the orientation of the charger, it is worth noting that StandBy is not supported.
The Quattro Charger Pro 4 can be pre-ordered from the Zens website for $200, with black and white color options available. It will ship out to customers at the end of October.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...