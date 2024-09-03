Zens Launches Qi2 Multi-Device Quattro Charger Pro 4

Accessory maker Zens this week introduced the Quattro Charger Pro 4, a multi-device charging station with a unique design. There are two rectangular charging platforms, each with a pair of magnetic charging surfaces for charging four total devices at one time.



The Quattro is a Qi2 charger, so each of the magnetic charging pucks can charge an iPhone at up to 15W. With Qi2 support and the multi-level design, the Quattro is able to charge four iPhones at once at 15W.

Because the charger is flat, it works with both MagSafe-compatible iPhones and older Qi devices that do not have included magnets. The charging surface can also be used for AirPods and other smartphones, but it does not work with the Apple Watch. Given the orientation of the charger, it is worth noting that StandBy is not supported.

The Quattro Charger Pro 4 can be pre-ordered from the Zens website for $200, with black and white color options available. It will ship out to customers at the end of October.