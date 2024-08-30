Best Buy Labor Day Sale Takes Up to $1,000 Off M3 MacBook Pro

Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members.

Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $300-$500 off every model on Best Buy and Amazon. In regards to the Best Buy discounts, most of these do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership and are available to all customers. The only exceptions are the higher-end M3 Pro 1TB and M3 Max 1TB models, which have an extra $100 discount exclusively for Best Buy members.

If you're shopping for the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, you'll find the steepest discounts at Best Buy. The biggest savings will be found on the M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD model at Best Buy, which is being discounted by $500 for all shoppers, and an extra $500 exclusively for My Best Buy members. This adds up to a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, at the new record low price of $2,999.00.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

