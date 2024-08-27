Mophie Launches New Powerstation Battery Packs

Zagg's Mophie brand today announced new versions of its popular Powerstation Plus Mini, Powerstation Plus, and Powerstation Plus Ultra, all of which have been updated with new designs and battery capacity.



The $50 Powerstation Plus Mini features a 5,000mAh battery that will provide a partial charge for most iPhones. It supports 18W charging over USB-C with the built-in cable, and 20W through an extra USB-C port.

Mophie's $80 Powerstation Plus has a 10,000mAh battery that should provide a full charge and then some for all of Apple's iPhones, plus it is powerful enough to be used with iPads and smaller Macs. It includes an integrated 30W USB-C cable and a Lightning cable, plus there's an extra USB-C port for charging multiple devices.

The $100 Powerstation Plus Ultra has the same capabilities as the Powerstation Plus with 30W charging and integrated cables, but it also has folding wall prongs so that it can be plugged directly into a power outlet for charging purposes.

All three of Mophie's new power banks support passthrough charging for connected devices and will charge an iPhone before transferring power to the power station. They also support two-way charging with the built-in cables, and can charge multiple devices at once. Fast charging is also supported, and an iPhone 15 can be charged to 50 percent in 25 to 30 minutes.

The Powerstation Plus and Powerstation Mini can be purchased from the Zagg website. The Powerstation Ultra will launch in September.