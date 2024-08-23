Google Maps Loses Two Tabs Out of Five in Bottom Bar Redesign
Google Maps is rolling out a redesigned bottom bar to iPhones that aims to give the app a less cluttered look by reducing the number of tabs on the screen.
Old Google Maps bottom bar (left) vs. new one
Previously only on Android, the new bottom bar reduces the number of tabs from five to three. As spotted by 9to5Google
, "Go" has been removed, but users can still access it using a new "You" middle tab, via a new "Saved trips" section therein.
"You" was previously called "Saved," and retains the same bookmark icon. But tapping it takes you to an updated page with new top tabs for "Notifications" and "Messages," both of which serve content that was previously found in the "Updates" tab, now removed. That leaves "Contribute" as the last tab of the three on the main maps screen.
The rollout is occurring in version 6.129.1 of Google Maps. If you've updated and don't see the new bottom bar, try force-quitting the app via the app switcher screen and then re-open it, which worked for us.
Popular Stories
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Sonos won't be able to re-release its old app to appease customers that have been dissatisfied with the new version of the app, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence today said on Reddit (via The Verge). Spence said that he was "hopeful" the old app would be able to be re-released up until "very recently" as an alternative for people having issues, but Sonos found that doing so would ultimately make the...
The iPhone 16 lineup will feature a significant number of new camera features and capabilities, AppleInsider reports. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to step up the iPhone's photography and videography functions, including upgraded hardware such as 48-megapixel sensor on the Pro models' ultra wide camera and software such as macro photography for the standard models...