Apple Studio Display Available for Record Low Price of $1,299.99 on Amazon
Amazon today has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, but there isn't currently a sale on the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model. In regards to the VESA model, this is a match of the all-time low price on the display.
If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.00, down from $1,899.00, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.
The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...