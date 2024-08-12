Latest macOS Sequoia Betas Add New Wallpapers

The macOS Sequoia 15 and 15.1 betas that Apple provided to developers today officially introduce new ‌macOS Sequoia‌ wallpapers that first popped up last week.



The wallpapers feature the sequoia trees that ‌macOS Sequoia‌ is named for. The imagery likely comes from Sequoia National Park, located in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains of California. There are three separate versions of the wallpaper for different times of day: Sequoia Sunrise, Sequoia Morning, and Sequoia Night.

Each wallpaper is animated and will shift slightly at the Lock Screen when you unlock your Mac, plus there is an option to set it as a screen saver.

You will need the latest ‌macOS Sequoia‌ betas to see the official wallpapers, but downloadable versions are available on other machines. The Sequoia wallpapers will be available to all ‌macOS Sequoia‌ users when the operating system is released this fall.