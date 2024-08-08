Report: iPad Pro Popularity Cutting Into iPad Air and iPad Mini Sales

iPad Pro models accounted for the majority of Apple's iPad sales in the June quarter, up from the same quarter a year ago, based on the latest report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).



Apple updated the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models in May 2024 with the M4 chip, OLED display technology, and a thinner, lighter design. Pricing on the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro starts at $999, and pricing on the 13-inch OLED iPad Pro starts at $1,299.

In contrast, the "iPad" is Apple's low-priced mainstream iPad, last updated in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, and more. The iPad starting price is $349, but the pricey M4 iPad Pro models are proving to be more popular, and even appear to have cut into iPad mini and iPad Air sales.

According to CIRP, in the June 2024 quarter, iPad Pro (both the 11-inch and 13-inch models) accounted for 43% of total iPad sales, an increase from 38% in the year-ago June 2023 quarter. Meanwhile, the iPad remained at 35% compared to the previous year. In the same time periods, iPad Air accounted for 12% of all iPad sales, down from 15% a year ago, and the iPad mini accounted for 10%, down from 12% in the June 2023 quarter.

It's worth noting that the iPad mini has not been updated by Apple since September 2021, yet the iPad Air was updated in May alongside the M4 iPad Pro.



Commenting on the figures, CIRP suggests early adopters are driving the strong iPad Pro sales: "As we've seen with many other Apple product launches, the first-acting consumers appear to have gravitated to the high-end, most expensive models available, in this case the iPad Pros." iPad users: Does that align with your own purchase decisions? Let us know in the comments.