Blackmagic Camera App 2.0 Adds Multi-iPhone Control and iPad Version

Blackmagic Design has released version 2.0 of its Blackmagic Camera app, bringing several new additional features along with official iPad support.



For readers unfamiliar with the app, Blackmagic Camera features the same digital film camera controls and image processing functions that are available with Blackmagic Design's cameras. The company says that this allows users to create YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram content with a "Hollywood" cinematic look and feel.

In a significant update, version 2.0 of the app adds support for controlling multiple iPhones remotely. With the feature enabled, one iPhone acts as a controller, and other iPhones can be connected using the app via a wired or Wi-Fi network. Users can then control app features like zoom, focus, white balance, frame rate, shutter angle, and lens selection, and synchronize the cameras to record simultaneously.

This update also brings support for recording up to 100fps in HD on iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as the ability to select multiple clips in the media tab to share them easily or batch copy/edit them. There are also general performance and stability improvements across the app.

And in a notable new addition, Blackmagic Camera 2.0 introduces iPad support for the first time, allowing users to make the most of the iPad's bigger screen, particularly when monitoring multiple iPhone captures remotely.

Blackmagic Camera integrates with Blackmagic Cloud and uploads content directly to the DaVinci Resolve video editing app. Like DaVinci Resolve for Mac, Blackmagic Camera is free to use, and the app can be downloaded from the App Store. More information on the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS can be found on the Blackmagic website.