Blackmagic Camera App 2.0 Adds Multi-iPhone Control and iPad Version
Blackmagic Design has released version 2.0 of its Blackmagic Camera app, bringing several new additional features along with official iPad support.
For readers unfamiliar with the app, Blackmagic Camera features the same digital film camera controls and image processing functions that are available with Blackmagic Design's cameras. The company says that this allows users to create YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram content with a "Hollywood" cinematic look and feel.
In a significant update, version 2.0 of the app adds support for controlling multiple iPhones remotely. With the feature enabled, one iPhone acts as a controller, and other iPhones can be connected using the app via a wired or Wi-Fi network. Users can then control app features like zoom, focus, white balance, frame rate, shutter angle, and lens selection, and synchronize the cameras to record simultaneously.
This update also brings support for recording up to 100fps in HD on iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as the ability to select multiple clips in the media tab to share them easily or batch copy/edit them. There are also general performance and stability improvements across the app.
And in a notable new addition, Blackmagic Camera 2.0 introduces iPad support for the first time, allowing users to make the most of the iPad's bigger screen, particularly when monitoring multiple iPhone captures remotely.
Blackmagic Camera integrates with Blackmagic Cloud and uploads content directly to the DaVinci Resolve video editing app. Like DaVinci Resolve for Mac, Blackmagic Camera is free to use, and the app can be downloaded from the App Store. More information on the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS can be found on the Blackmagic website.
Popular Stories
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above...
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...