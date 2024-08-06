SpongeBob SquarePants Environment Now Available in Paramount+ App on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users can now explore an immersive SpongeBob SquarePants-themed environment with the Paramount+ app.



The new experience debuts to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic animated series. Upon launching the Paramount+ app on the device, users can select the new environment, which takes them to the familiar setting of Bikini Bottom featuring locations such as SpongeBob's pineapple house, Patrick Star's rock, and Squidward Tentacles' house.

When users start streaming content on Paramount+, the environment adapts. The sun sets in Bikini Bottom, and the screen moves to a position near SpongeBob's house. The character himself appears, sitting down with popcorn.

The update to the Paramount+ app also introduces an interactive game where users can catch jellyfish. By looking at jellyfish and tapping their fingers together, users can catch them with a net that appears on the screen.

Yesterday, Disney+ introduced a new Iceland environment in collaboration with National Geographic, and Apple itself recently added a Lake Vrangla environment, with a Bora Bora option slated for release later in 2024 as part of visionOS 2.