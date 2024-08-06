macOS Sequoia Makes It Harder to Override Gatekeeper Security

With macOS Sequoia, Apple is making it more difficult for users to override the built-in Gatekeeper security function to install Mac software.



Apple is eliminating the option to Control-click to open Mac software that is not correctly signed or notarized in ‌macOS Sequoia‌. To install apps that Gatekeeper blocks, users will need to open up System Settings and go to the Privacy and Security section to "review security information" before being able to run the software.

Some ‌macOS Sequoia‌ users have already noticed that the function was removed, but Apple today confirmed that it is no longer available in the update.

Apple recommends that software distributed outside of the Mac App Store be submitted for notarization, a process that scans Developer ID-signed software and performs security checks. Notarized software does not trigger Gatekeeper.

Gatekeeper ensures that Macs only run "trusted" software in order to protect users from malware, viruses, and other security risks. Gatekeeper checks to make sure that software comes from an identified developer and is free from malicious content.