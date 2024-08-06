macOS Sequoia Makes It Harder to Override Gatekeeper Security

by

With macOS Sequoia, Apple is making it more difficult for users to override the built-in Gatekeeper security function to install Mac software.

apple security banner
Apple is eliminating the option to Control-click to open Mac software that is not correctly signed or notarized in ‌macOS Sequoia‌. To install apps that Gatekeeper blocks, users will need to open up System Settings and go to the Privacy and Security section to "review security information" before being able to run the software.

Some ‌macOS Sequoia‌ users have already noticed that the function was removed, but Apple today confirmed that it is no longer available in the update.

Apple recommends that software distributed outside of the Mac App Store be submitted for notarization, a process that scans Developer ID-signed software and performs security checks. Notarized software does not trigger Gatekeeper.

Gatekeeper ensures that Macs only run "trusted" software in order to protect users from malware, viruses, and other security risks. Gatekeeper checks to make sure that software comes from an identified developer and is free from malicious content.

Related Roundup: macOS Sequoia
Related Forum: macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

iPhone 16 Pro Model to Get Biggest Battery Capacity Jump

Friday August 2, 2024 3:18 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Read Full Article92 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Monday August 5, 2024 2:29 am PDT by
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above...
Read Full Article192 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article36 comments
california drivers license

iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

Monday August 5, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Read Full Article70 comments

Top Rated Comments

flexwithmarius Avatar
flexwithmarius
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Good. Anything to help the tech illiterate gullible keep from compromising themselves. For users who know what they are doing, no big issue at all if they want to install unsigned apps from god knows where. More power to them but no sympathy of they get nailed.
The tech illiterate wouldn’t know about the Control-Click shortcut.

For power users, this is a step back imo.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
24 minutes ago at 10:37 am

The tech illiterate wouldn’t know about the Control-Click shortcut.

For power users, this is a step back imo.
Yeah, I'm in the 'mildly annoyed' bin here. I don't have to do it all that often but it's going to be that 'sharp, immediate annoyance' when I do run into it.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kylelerner Avatar
kylelerner
24 minutes ago at 10:37 am
Quit telling us how we want to use our machines, thanks. Microsoft, too.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aiii83 Avatar
Aiii83
21 minutes ago at 10:39 am
One step closer to permanently locking down MacOS, just slowly ease people into the change. A worrying development to be sure, but a fairly obvious one.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jasnw Avatar
jasnw
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
As soon as this starts impacting use of MacPorts and Homebrew and self-written software, this sort of Big Brother protection will move rapidly out of the "mildly annoying" bin into the "hell no" bin.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roadkill401 Avatar
roadkill401
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
so in other words, Apple wants everyone who writes free software for Mac to have to pay the $99+ yearly to make it just expensive for anyone wanting to write free stuff as a hobby or for the good of the community. If Apple really wanted to make a difference then it would have a free level of developer that allows for a small number of apps to be released for free. Like 10-15 free before you need to pay the $99
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments