Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

by

Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

M4 Real Feature Red
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above mentioned Macs, and complete it with updates for the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio in 2025.

One interesting tidbit from Gurman's latest report is that while the M4 overhaul is mostly focused on making Apple's machines more powerful – with the M4 processor's enhanced neural engine for handling AI tasks a standout upgrade – there is "at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes."

Apple has said the ultra-thin 2024 iPad Pro serves as a model for its upcoming design philosophy, with the company planning to offer "the thinnest and lightest products" in each category across the tech industry. Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.

Whether these dramatic changes Gurman foresees relate to the design of Apple's Macs or the addition of a rumored new feature such as Face ID is unknown at this point. "Stay tuned," Gurman added.

DMG35
DMG35
25 minutes ago at 02:36 am
I would really love to see the long rumored 32" iMac Pro come out. That would be a dream machine even though the price would be ridiculous.

Would love to see a thinner MacBook Pro too.

Would love to see a thinner MacBook Pro too.
Nugat Trailers
Nugat Trailers
23 minutes ago at 02:38 am

One interesting tidbit from Gurman's latest report is that while the M4 overhaul is mostly focused on making Apple's machines more powerful
An L for the people wanting Apple to make their machines less powerful.
NapZzz
NapZzz
29 minutes ago at 02:32 am
Hopefully, the big change will come from the MacBook Pro, because then the change will be carried over to next year's MacBook Air.
senttoschool
senttoschool
20 minutes ago at 02:41 am

Gurman previously reported ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/06/17/apple-plans-thinner-iphone-slimmer-macbook/') that Apple is working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.
A welcomed changed. I like everything about my M1 Pro 16" MBP except how heavy and thick it is.

I feel like Apple swung too much into the other side. I don't want them to make it really thin and sacrifice too much battery life or quietness. But I'd like them to have a better balance in the next generation.
xxFoxtail
xxFoxtail
16 minutes ago at 02:44 am

Wonder why M4 Macbook Airs are delayed to 2025.
It’s possible the Air might skip the M4 altogether and go straight to the M5. Seems like Apple has new M chips ready before new machines.

That and wasn't the M3 MBA just released a few months ago? The best way to upset your customers is to update it again the same year. Don’t need another iPad 3rd gen situation.
