Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above mentioned Macs, and complete it with updates for the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio in 2025.

One interesting tidbit from Gurman's latest report is that while the M4 overhaul is mostly focused on making Apple's machines more powerful – with the M4 processor's enhanced neural engine for handling AI tasks a standout upgrade – there is "at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes."

Apple has said the ultra-thin 2024 iPad Pro serves as a model for its upcoming design philosophy, with the company planning to offer "the thinnest and lightest products" in each category across the tech industry. Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.

Whether these dramatic changes Gurman foresees relate to the design of Apple's Macs or the addition of a rumored new feature such as Face ID is unknown at this point. "Stay tuned," Gurman added.