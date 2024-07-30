iPhone 16 Pro Models 'Widely Expected' to Support Wi-Fi 7

by

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are "widely expected" to support Wi-Fi 7, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature
Wi-Fi 7 support would enable the devices to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer peak theoretical data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 7 support for iPhone 16 Pro models was previously rumored by supply chain analyst Jeff Pu. The devices should be released in September.

iPhone 15 Pro models gained support for Wi-Fi 6E, while all iPhone 11 through iPhone 14 models support standard Wi-Fi 6.

WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
I've yet to see a Wi-Fi 7 network; the routers are stupid expensive. Cool, though!

I just updated my network to Wi-Fi 6 (not +) less than a year ago... It'll probably be 2030 before I get to Wi-Fi 7!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob
NMBob
48 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Think how fast you will be able to watch movies, read emails, be served advertisements, and have your privacy violated. It boggles the mind.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WB2Colorado
WB2Colorado
30 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Wi-Fi 7 routers are still way too expensive and offer very little real world benefit for most people, IMO.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dlewis23
dlewis23
46 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Looking forward to this. MLO will make a big difference in a lot of use cases where you are on the edge of the networks range.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NapZzz
NapZzz
1 hour ago at 07:06 am
"widely expected" lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gmanist1000
gmanist1000
1 hour ago at 07:07 am
This one is hard for me to believe since the lineup got 6E super late. Here's hoping.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
