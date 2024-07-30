iPhone 16 Pro Models 'Widely Expected' to Support Wi-Fi 7

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are "widely expected" to support Wi-Fi 7, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.



Wi-Fi 7 support would enable the devices to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer peak theoretical data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 7 support for iPhone 16 Pro models was previously rumored by supply chain analyst Jeff Pu. The devices should be released in September.

iPhone 15 Pro models gained support for Wi-Fi 6E, while all iPhone 11 through iPhone 14 models support standard Wi-Fi 6.