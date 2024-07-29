Apple Fixes iCloud Private Relay After Extended Outage

Apple has resolved the iCloud Private Relay service outage, restoring full functionality for users around the world after several days of disruption.



The recent iCloud Private Relay outage began at 02:34 AM Eastern Time on Thursday and lasted until 10:59 PM Eastern Time on Saturday. The issue disrupted web browsing for some users for over 48 hours, which is an unusually long period for an Apple service outage. The problem was confirmed by Apple through its System Status webpage, where it noted that the service might have been slow or unavailable.

‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is a feature available to ‌iCloud‌+ subscribers, designed to enhance privacy by encrypting browsing data and routing it through two separate relay servers. One of these servers is operated by Apple, while the other is managed by a third party. This setup ensures that neither Apple, internet service providers, nor the websites visited can access users' true browsing information. The service's dual-relay mechanism helps maintain a high level of privacy by separating the user's IP address from their DNS queries, which further obscures the user's online activity.

Users who had disabled ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay to mitigate browsing issues can now go ahead and re-enable the feature to continue utilizing its privacy benefits.