M3 MacBook Air Gets Big $250 Discounts at Best Buy for Members, Plus Last Chance for OWC's Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $99.99

by

Best Buy today has every model of Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale for new all-time low prices. These deals are only available to My Best Buy Plus and Total members, and reach $250 off each of these computers. We're also still tracking a massive $180 discount on OWC's 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock today.

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

m3 macbook air purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $1,049.00 if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, down from $1,299.00. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,249.00 for members, down from $1,499.00, while the 16GB RAM/512GB model is on sale for $1,449.00, down from $1,699.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see deals.

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/256GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,449.00

It's worth noting that even if you have to pay the $49.99/year starting fee to join Best Buy's membership, today's MacBook Air deals are so steep you'll still come out paying around $1,099.99 for the entry-level model, which is a match for the typical best price on the computer. The same goes for the other two models as well.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock

owc dock purple

If you're looking to expand the port options on your new MacBook Air, or any other recent Mac model, OWC this week has its popular 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock available for just $99.99, down from its original price of $279.99. This sale will end later tonight, and we're not sure when it will return, so it's worth checking out today before it expires.

$180 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $99.99

This accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port. There are also two memory card slots for microSD and SD cards.

You can also find even more docks, hubs, external drives, and memory on sale in our main post on OWC's sale. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article156 comments
iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Use Same Rear Chassis as iPhone 16

Friday July 19, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Curbs Costs After Expensive Projects Fail to Capture Viewers

Monday July 22, 2024 5:11 am PDT by
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Read Full Article331 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature Purple

These 5 Features Will Make the iPhone 17 the Biggest Update in Years

Monday July 22, 2024 4:02 pm PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 16 models that we're expecting to see in September are going to be quite similar to the iPhone 15 models, but rumors suggest that Apple is making big changes in 2025. We've been hearing hints of an all-new device in the iPhone lineup, and it may be the most expensive iPhone Apple has offered to date. New 'Slim' Design Rumors have taken to referring to the new iPhone 17...
Read Full Article156 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch Early Next Year With OLED Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Monday July 22, 2024 7:22 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will offer a series of major upgrades over the current model, the leaker known as "Ice Universe" claims. The information was listed in a post on Weibo, which also detailed the specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup. As previously rumored, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to feature Face ID and USB-C, marking a major upgrade from current and previous ...
Read Full Article120 comments
bsod

Microsoft Blames European Commission for Major Worldwide Outage

Monday July 22, 2024 11:55 am PDT by
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...
Read Full Article395 comments

Top Rated Comments

trusso Avatar
trusso
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
Bless your heart, MacRumors. OWC must be giving you a cut if you're still pushing that Thunderbolt dock.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Harry Haller Avatar
Harry Haller
43 minutes ago at 08:02 am

How did we even get to a world where "a dock/hub of ports" is almost $300?
The same way we got to $30,000 economy cars.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
58 minutes ago at 07:47 am

Bless your heart, MacRumors. OWC must be giving you a cut if you're still pushing that Thunderbolt dock.
How did we even get to a world where "a dock/hub of ports" is almost $300?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nathansz Avatar
nathansz
43 minutes ago at 08:02 am

How did we even get to a world where "a dock/hub of ports" is almost $300?
it's not really. it's currently $99 and it seems even at that price they can't get rid of them
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RMo Avatar
RMo
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am

How did we even get to a world where "a dock/hub of ports" is almost $300?
Hey, the CalDigit TS4 is almost $400! :eek: But they aren't all that expensive. I snagged a Kensington Thunderbolt 4 dock (suspiciously similar to the OWC Thunderbolt 4 dock) for $175 last week on Amazon and see it's even less this week.

I also looked up my old order for comparison: I bought the OWC Thunderbolt 2 dock in 2015 for $219. I thought that was a little expensive back then (though not bad considering it would still work today if I wanted to mess with an adapter and didn't need dual displays where at least one wasn't Thunderbolt) -- but it's not too different from what many cost today accounting for inflation.

But yeah, OWC must really want to get rid of these TB3 models...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuffyzDead Avatar
BuffyzDead
22 minutes ago at 08:23 am

How did we even get to a world where "a dock/hub of ports" is almost $300?
GREED !!!
It's the same world where Inflation persists, for the one and sole reason;

Corporate GREED !!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments