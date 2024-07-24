M3 MacBook Air Gets Big $250 Discounts at Best Buy for Members, Plus Last Chance for OWC's Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $99.99

Best Buy today has every model of Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale for new all-time low prices. These deals are only available to My Best Buy Plus and Total members, and reach $250 off each of these computers. We're also still tracking a massive $180 discount on OWC's 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock today.



15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $1,049.00 if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, down from $1,299.00. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,249.00 for members, down from $1,499.00, while the 16GB RAM/512GB model is on sale for $1,449.00, down from $1,699.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see deals.

It's worth noting that even if you have to pay the $49.99/year starting fee to join Best Buy's membership, today's MacBook Air deals are so steep you'll still come out paying around $1,099.99 for the entry-level model, which is a match for the typical best price on the computer. The same goes for the other two models as well.



OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock

If you're looking to expand the port options on your new MacBook Air, or any other recent Mac model, OWC this week has its popular 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock available for just $99.99, down from its original price of $279.99. This sale will end later tonight, and we're not sure when it will return, so it's worth checking out today before it expires.

This accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port. There are also two memory card slots for microSD and SD cards.

You can also find even more docks, hubs, external drives, and memory on sale in our main post on OWC's sale.