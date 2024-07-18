Apple Shares Humorous 'The Underdogs' Video Featuring iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro

Apple today shared a humorous new video on its YouTube channel that dramatizes many of the uses of Apple devices, including its Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.

Titled "OOO (Out of Office)," the 10-minute video follows design team "The Underdogs" as they travel to Thailand in a last-ditch attempt fulfill a client's wishes. In order to do so, they must find a new packaging factory, solve last-minute design changes, create prototypes, break down language barriers, and more.

Apple has shared longer ads in the past featuring "The Underdogs" design team racing against time to fulfill the needs of a client, but this is the first one to feature one of the characters using an Apple Vision Pro headset to multi-task across several open windows in virtual space.

The short comes after similar "Apple at Work" videos that Apple published in 2019, 2020, and 2023 using the same actors. Other highlighted products, apps, and features in the video include Live Voicemail, Translate, AirDrop, NameDrop, Apple Wallet, Standby Mode, Animoji, FaceTime, Ringtones, AR, Object Capture, Mac Virtual Display, and more.