Apple Shares Humorous 'The Underdogs' Video Featuring iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro

by

Apple today shared a humorous new video on its YouTube channel that dramatizes many of the uses of Apple devices, including its Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.


Titled "OOO (Out of Office)," the 10-minute video follows design team "The Underdogs" as they travel to Thailand in a last-ditch attempt fulfill a client's wishes. In order to do so, they must find a new packaging factory, solve last-minute design changes, create prototypes, break down language barriers, and more.

Apple has shared longer ads in the past featuring "The Underdogs" design team racing against time to fulfill the needs of a client, but this is the first one to feature one of the characters using an Apple Vision Pro headset to multi-task across several open windows in virtual space.

The short comes after similar "Apple at Work" videos that Apple published in 2019, 2020, and 2023 using the same actors. Other highlighted products, apps, and features in the video include Live Voicemail, Translate, AirDrop, NameDrop, Apple Wallet, Standby Mode, Animoji, FaceTime, Ringtones, AR, Object Capture, Mac Virtual Display, and more.

Tag: Apple Ads

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article126 comments
macbook pro january

Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Takes Up to $700 Off M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Monday July 15, 2024 11:05 am PDT by
Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" sale is in full swing today, and in addition to a few iPad Air discounts we shared earlier, there are also some steep markdowns on the M3 MacBook Pro. You will need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to get some of these deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article11 comments
ipaos 18 image playground

Apple Releases First iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Monday July 15, 2024 1:16 pm PDT by
Apple today provided the first betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple has seeded three developer betas so far, and the first public beta includes the same content that's in the third developer beta. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article85 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Saturday July 13, 2024 8:00 am PDT by
Samsung this week introduced its latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which look quite a bit like Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Given the similarities, we thought we'd compare Samsung's new earbuds to the AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, you could potentially mistake Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro for the AirPods Pro. The Buds3 Pro have the same...
Read Full Article59 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Seeds Revised Third Betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to Developers

Monday July 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today seeded updated third betas iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple initially released the third betas. Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 18/iPadOS 18‌ Developer Beta ...
Read Full Article45 comments

Top Rated Comments

Alwaysfindsaway Avatar
Alwaysfindsaway
20 minutes ago at 05:56 am
I actually love these mini series. They are very well done and pretty funny. If only I could use my Apple products like these guys. But a lot of businesses simply use PCs and the interoperability of Apple products to do things like presentations and such is almost nonexistent.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments