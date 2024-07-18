Apple Earns Record 72 Emmy Award Nominations for 'Lessons in Chemistry,' 'Slow Horses,' 'The Morning Show,' and More
Apple TV+ has earned a record 72 Emmy nominations across 16 Apple Originals, including its first-ever nominations Outstanding Limited Series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama Series for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses," and Outstanding Comedy Series for "Palm Royale."
You can read the full list of Emmy nominations on the Television Academy's website. We've gathered all of Apple's nominations in the list below.
The Morning Show (16)
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Palm Royale (11)
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Lessons in Chemistry (10)
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Slow Horses (9)
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Loot (1)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph
Hijack (1)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba
The New Look (1)
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Masters of the Air (3)
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Physical (2)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Silo (2)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
Girls State (3)
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Sugar (1)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (2)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (2)
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces (5)
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series
Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (2)
- "Album Cover" — Apple iPhone 15
- "Fuzzy Feelings" — iPhone + Mac
Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations so far, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA." The final winners of the 76nd Emmy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, September 15, on ABC.