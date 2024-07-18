Apple Earns Record 72 Emmy Award Nominations for 'Lessons in Chemistry,' 'Slow Horses,' 'The Morning Show,' and More

Apple TV+ has earned a record 72 Emmy nominations across 16 Apple Originals, including its first-ever nominations Outstanding Limited Series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama Series for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses," and Outstanding Comedy Series for "Palm Royale."



You can read the full list of Emmy nominations on the Television Academy's website. We've gathered all of Apple's nominations in the list below.

The Morning Show (16)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Palm Royale (11)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Lessons in Chemistry (10)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Slow Horses (9)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Loot (1)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph

Hijack (1)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba

The New Look (1)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Masters of the Air (3)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Physical (2)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Silo (2)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Girls State (3)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Sugar (1)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (2)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (2)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces (5)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (2)

"Album Cover" — Apple iPhone 15

"Fuzzy Feelings" — iPhone + Mac

Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations so far, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA." The final winners of the 76nd Emmy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, September 15, on ABC.