The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Watch

Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, but you can already get all-time low prices on multiple Apple Watch models right now. As with all early deals, there is a chance that these Apple Watch discounts get even steeper when Prime Day officially kicks off on July 16, but for right now they're still great discounts on each model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you want to take advantage of all Prime Day has to offer, remember that only Amazon Prime members will be able to gain access to the majority of deals during the event. If you aren't a member, you can join Prime via a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year.



Apple Watch Series 9

You can get up to $100 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.

Apple Watch SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $189.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher compared to the all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's only available in Starlight.

