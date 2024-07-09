Philips Hue Bulbs Randomly Turning Up to Max Brightness, But a Fix Is Coming

by

Some owners of Philips Hue smart bulbs are reporting that their lights are randomly turning up to full brightness despite being set to dim.

Philips Hue Smart bulbs
Philips Hue parent company Signify is reportedly aware of the issue, which is apparently related to the Matter interoperability standard, and says a fix is coming as soon as next week.

"After extensive analysis, we have identified an interoperability issue with the Matter smarthome standard, in which random temporary radio traffic disruptions are incorrectly recognized as legacy switch power toggles, turning low brightness lights to full brightness," a spokesperson representing Signify told The Verge. "A permanent fix for the issue is in progress and will be rolled out within the next week," they added.

It's unclear how many Hue bulbs are going rogue and turning up to 100% brightness, but Signify says that only "a small percentage of users" have been impacted. If you're one of them and you don't fancy putting up with the random brightness changes, Signify suggests that you temporarily disconnect your Hue Bridge from your Matter smart home system until the fix arrives.

Top Rated Comments

Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
7 hours ago at 05:30 am
Still no bugs showning on my 50 year old analog electric lights.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AbSoluTc Avatar
AbSoluTc
6 hours ago at 06:59 am

Still no bugs showning on my 50 year old analog electric lights.
Feel sorry for your electric bill if you're using 50 year old analog electric lights.

Never had an issue with my Hue Lights. Still don't. Got them when they were first announced and maybe had a couple hiccups in the beginning but they are rock solid. My whole house is automated. Lights come on, go off, dim, etc daily on a schedule. Haven't touched a lamp in 9 years
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Neil Harrison Avatar
Neil Harrison
7 hours ago at 05:24 am
Can they also fix it so a bulb is not yellow when I ask it to be green ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
6 hours ago at 06:20 am

Still no bugs showning on my 50 year old analog electric lights.
No bugs, you say? ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Coleman2010 Avatar
Coleman2010
6 hours ago at 06:50 am

My color bulb in the office turns back on after shutting it off, always resetting the color to warm white. I hope that this is the same bug and they fix it. It's been going on for a few weeks now.
One of my living room lamp bulbs is doing the same. Where I turn it off in the app it switches immediately back on. The strange thing, it only does this if I turn it off after 11pm. If the light is off before 11pm it stays off. This has been happening a couple of months. I've checked for timers in the app and none are set.

I also hope the fix they release fixes this as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attila Avatar
attila
2 hours ago at 10:48 am

From memory there was an update to the Hue bridge to support Matter. I updated to that although I don’t have any Matter accessories currently.

Settings... Smart home... click the + (top right hand corner) and if you see this....
Thanks to both of you! I'll explore this when I'm more confident that the ceiling light in the baby nursery won't suddenly light up in the middle of the night ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments