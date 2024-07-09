iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Have Face ID-Related Design Changes

iPhone 16 models coming later this year could have some Face ID-related "design changes," supply chain publication DigiTimes said this week.



The original source of this information is British newspaper The Telegraph, which six weeks ago reported that Face ID component supplier Coherent was considering selling or repurposing a manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, a small town in England, after losing a supply deal with a large customer believed to be Apple. The report claimed Apple was expected to "overhaul" the Face ID system on iPhone 16 models.

It is unclear what changes Apple may be planning for the Face ID system on iPhone 16 models, if any. Early rumors indicated that iPhone 16 Pro models could feature an under-screen Face ID system, but reputable display industry source Ross Young later indicated that this change is no longer expected until next year at the earliest.

Other changes to Face ID are still possible for iPhone 16 models, but it is unclear if this would lead to any noticeable improvements, such as faster authentication. Apple routinely makes changes to internal components in new generations of iPhones, and this does not always lead to new features or other obvious benefits for customers.

All in all, expect some potential Face ID-related changes on iPhone 16 models, but details are vague right now. Perhaps some more rumors about this topic will surface between now and the devices launching in September.