Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.6 update to developers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the second beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what might be included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6, and no new features have been discovered in the betas so far.