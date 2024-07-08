Apple to Report Earnings Results on August 1 After Releasing New iPads Last Quarter
Apple recently announced that its next quarterly earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.
On the call, which anyone can listen to, Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During the quarter, spanning March 31 through June 29, Apple released new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, new iPad Air models with the M2 chip, and the Apple Pencil Pro. Near the end of the quarter, Apple also began accepting orders for the Vision Pro in eight more countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, the U.K., China, Japan, and more.
Apple has not provided formal guidance since early 2020, but analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $77.2 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported $81.8 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter.
