Apple to Report Earnings Results on August 1 After Releasing New iPads Last Quarter

by

Apple recently announced that its next quarterly earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro 11 inch and 13 inch Feature 1
On the call, which anyone can listen to, Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During the quarter, spanning March 31 through June 29, Apple released new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, new iPad Air models with the M2 chip, and the Apple Pencil Pro. Near the end of the quarter, Apple also began accepting orders for the Vision Pro in eight more countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, the U.K., China, Japan, and more.

Apple has not provided formal guidance since early 2020, but analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $77.2 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported $81.8 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Top Rated Comments

benadd Avatar
benadd
8 hours ago at 07:13 am
Please change the title of this post to “…since releasing new iPads”
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 hours ago at 08:02 am
Title is confusing

It makes you think there are more iPads coming on 8/1, which is definitely not what's actually being reported here
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
7 hours ago at 08:07 am
Makes it sound like Tim is dropping the new iPad Mini on the investor call


Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
6 hours ago at 08:58 am
When this many comments on the article are about the phrasing of the headline, MacRumors might want to take note…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
6 hours ago at 09:07 am

Please change the title of this post to “…since releasing new iPads”

Title is confusing

It makes you think there are more iPads coming on 8/1, which is definitely not what's actually being reported here

Not the first time MacRumors have used this sentence structure for headlines relating to Apple reporting earnings results.

Agree, it is confusing – the bit about iPad doesn't need to be in the headline, and could instead just be part of the introductory line e.g. "this will be the first earnings Apple have reported since releasing updated models of iPad earlier this year".

Agreed! As it is written, this is a sloppy, misleading headline. Ugh.

Better headline:

[HEADING=2]Apple to Report Earnings Results on August 1[S] After Releasing New iPads[/S][/HEADING]

When this many comments on the article are about the phrasing of the headline, MacRumors might want to take note…
Thanks for the feedback, everyone! I updated the headline. I believe the original headline was technically accurate, but in hindsight I agree that the phrasing wasn't the best. I simply didn't realize it would be interpreted that way. This is bound to happen from time to time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
8 hours ago at 07:40 am
IPad 11 and mini this month? ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
