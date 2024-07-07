AirPods 3 Drop to Record Low Price of $129.89 on Amazon, Plus More AirPods Deals [Updated]

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods 2, AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case, and AirPods Max on sale, with up to $100 in savings on these earbuds. For the AirPods 3, this is the first time we've tracked a discount on the device since Father's Day in June.

The AirPods 2 are on sale for $79.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case are on sale for $129.89, down from $169.00. This discount on the AirPods 2 isn't quite an all-time low price, but it's still a great deal on the headphones that's about $10 higher compared to the record low price.

AirPods 2 for $79.99

AirPods 3 for $129.89

Amazon also has the AirPods Max on sale for $449.00, down from $549.00. This is another solid second-best price on the AirPods, and similar to the other models it'll arrive between July 9 and July 12, depending on shipping speed.

AirPods Max for $449.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Update: The AirPods 3 have dropped even more in price on Amazon, hitting a new all-time low of $129.89.

