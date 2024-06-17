Apple Releases First Beta of visionOS 1.3 to Developers

by

Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.3 update to developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 beta comes a week after the release of visionOS 1.2.

visionOS Home Screen
The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

Apple may make further improvements to Personas, EyeSight, and other features with ‌visionOS‌ 1.2, as well as implement additional bug fixes. We'll update this article when we discover what's new in the software.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Released to devs today

* iOS 17.6 beta (21G5052e) - June 17, 2024
* iPadOS 17.6 beta (21G5052e) - June 17, 2024
* macOS 14.6 beta (23G5052d) - June 17, 2024
* tvOS 17.6 beta (21M5045c) - June 17, 2024
* [B]visionOS 1.3 beta (21O5747c) - June 17, 2024[/B]
* watchOS 10.6 beta (21U5551b) - June 17, 2024
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
26 minutes ago at 10:34 am

Wow! I didn’t expect another release until visionOS 2.0! ??
Not surprising.

iOS 16.6 came out in July, I believe while iOS 17 was still in Beta testing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TallGuyGT Avatar
TallGuyGT
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Wow! I didn’t expect another release until visionOS 2.0! ??
All the feedback I've read has stated that the 2.0 beta is much better than 1.2 release version, and that Apple should release it asap. I haven't been able to try it yet for myself. But I will skip the 1.3 beta and go directly to the 2.0 beta.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
