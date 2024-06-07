Apple TV Go: iPad Pro Modded Into Portable tvOS Device

by

Apple TV enthusiast Sigmund Judge has modded an iPad Pro into a portable Apple TV. The project involved modifying an Apple TV for USB-C power, routing the Apple TV's HDMI signal onto the iPad with a USB video capture device, and more.

iPad Pro tvOS Mod
Judge even created a custom Magic Keyboard with a silver enclosure and black keys to match the design of the Apple TV's Siri Remote.

The modded device is called the Apple TV Go, and Judge published a story on MacStories today with complete details about the project for those interested in learning more about the complex steps that were involved in building it.

Top Rated Comments

jvchappy Avatar
jvchappy
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am
... but why?
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I remember when Apple included Front Row and a remote with every Mac to do just that. I wish they would bring it back.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts Avatar
macfacts
28 minutes ago at 11:32 am
So this is an apple tv+magic keyboard+iPad pro? Can't an iPad pro + magic keyboard do everything this can do? What's the point of adding the apple tv?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
24 minutes ago at 11:36 am
I mean, why not use the ATV app and all the other streaming media apps?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
And this, ladies and gents, is what it looks like from behind...a Velcro'd atrocity ?






Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oasantos1 Avatar
oasantos1
31 minutes ago at 11:30 am

... but why?
That was my exact thought.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments