Apple TV Go: iPad Pro Modded Into Portable tvOS Device

Apple TV enthusiast Sigmund Judge has modded an iPad Pro into a portable Apple TV. The project involved modifying an Apple TV for USB-C power, routing the Apple TV's HDMI signal onto the iPad with a USB video capture device, and more.



Judge even created a custom Magic Keyboard with a silver enclosure and black keys to match the design of the Apple TV's Siri Remote.

The modded device is called the Apple TV Go, and Judge published a story on MacStories today with complete details about the project for those interested in learning more about the complex steps that were involved in building it.