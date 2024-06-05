Amazon Takes $199 Off 5th Gen iPad Air, Plus $99 Off iPad Mini
Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Apple's sixth generation iPad mini and fifth generation iPad Air, both of which are available on Amazon. These iPads can be delivered as soon as Friday, June 7 for Prime members in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air, Amazon has this model for $549.99, down from $749.00. This is an all-time low price on this model of the 2022 iPad Air, and it's available in Blue and Purple.
Apple introduced new M2 iPad Air models last month, which is why we're seeing steep discounts on the previous generation models more often. You can still save a bit of money on the 2024 models if you're interested in owning the latest version.
Secondly, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99, down from $499.00. This one is a second-best price on the iPad mini, and it's available in three colors: Space Gray, Starlight, and Purple.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
